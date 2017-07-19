Statewide petition pushes for nurse in every Virginia school

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A statewide petition is being passed around in an effort to get a nurse in every public school in Virginia.

Jennifer Natividad says her daughter, Annika, was diagnosed with type one diabetes when she was seven, but she says she was not getting the care she needed at school. So, she took her out and put her in private school.

“She was drinking all the time, she was going to the bathroom all the time and she just didn’t get the care that she needed,” J. Natividad explained.

“Most people go throughout their school day without a second thought to their health,” her daughter, Annika, added.

Annika, now 13, says she feels safer at her new school which has a full-time nurse.

“It’s important to know that you’re safe in the place that you are,” Annika said.

Jennifer, along with parents across the state, is now pushing to make nurses at every school a requirement. They’ve started an online petition they will pass along to lawmakers.

“That they have access to a nurse all day, every day in the state of Virginia,” Natividad said. “There’s too many risks, our children are too important.”

A bill (HB 1757) that would have required nurses at every school failed in the General Assembly last year. Jennifer says it could be the difference in saving a child’s life.

“We need to have well trained, well qualified nurses that are ready to accept a child with a disability right away,” Natividad added.

Meanwhile, critics have said the decision should be left to local school boards who may not have the funds to staff a nurse at every school.

If you’d like to see the petition, click here.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.