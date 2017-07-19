RPD: 5 people injured after drive-by shooting in Whitcomb Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Five people were rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a drive-by shooting in Richmond’s Whitcomb Court.
Authorities believe the shooting happened on Bethel Street near Deforrest Street around 2:30 a.m.
According to police, a 17-year-old boy, two men, and two women were taken to VCU Medical Center. All five victims are expected to be OK, police say.
Police are now searching for a black Jeep and the gunman. A motive or how many suspects involved remain unclear.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
