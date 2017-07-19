RPD: 5 people injured after drive-by shooting in Whitcomb Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Five people were rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a drive-by shooting in Richmond’s Whitcomb Court.

Authorities believe the shooting happened on Bethel Street near Deforrest Street around 2:30 a.m.

RPD: 5 people rushed to the hospital after a driveby shooting happened on Bethel Street in Richmond's Whitcomb Court. pic.twitter.com/qN2tu2ykPb — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) July 19, 2017

RPD: Officers say they are searching for a black Jeep involved in the driveby shooting early this morning. pic.twitter.com/74PZS9ve24 — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) July 19, 2017

According to police, a 17-year-old boy, two men, and two women were taken to VCU Medical Center. All five victims are expected to be OK, police say.

Police are now searching for a black Jeep and the gunman. A motive or how many suspects involved remain unclear.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

