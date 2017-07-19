Richmond police investigating attempted home invasion in Fan District

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police have increased patrols in the Fan District following an attempted home invasion.

Authorities say that at 9:43 p.m. on Tuesday, a man entered an apartment through an unsecured door in the1400 block of Grove Avenue, just a few block from Virginia Commonwealth University’s campus.

The victim was home and asked the man who he is. The intruder responded by demanding money.

According to a release from VCU Police, the victim struck the intruder in the stomach. He then ran from the apartment through an alley.

Richmond Police are leading the investigation. They are looking for a black male with a muscular build; height: 6’03, wearing a white T-shirt with an unknown logo on the front and torn sleeves.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

