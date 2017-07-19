Police: Man on moped suspected of road rage stabbing in Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) – Authorities are searching for a moped driver who they say stabbed another man during a road rage incident in Fredericksburg.

Fredericksburg police said in a news release that the victim got into an argument with the moped driver Tuesday afternoon while waiting to turn left on State Route 3.

The Free-Lance Star reports the man told police the moped driver followed him until he stopped his vehicle and approached the moped. Authorities say that’s when the man pulled out a knife, stabbed him and fled.

The man was treated at Mary Washington Hospital. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim described the moped as medium blue with a milk cart strapped to its back.

