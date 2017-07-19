New Walmart on Nine Mile Road in Henrico opens its doors Wednesday

HENRICO Co., (WRIC) — The new Walmart Supercenter at Eastgate Town Center in Henrico County held its grand opening Wednesday morning.

Several hundreds of people waited in line for the doors to open and get the first look into the new supercenter located at 5001 Nine Mile Road.

Several hundred people now waiting for the new Walmart to open its doors for this Henrico community. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/RSIeeCAJpf — Amy Simpson (@amysimpson8news) July 19, 2017

“We’re extremely proud to be a part of the big redevelopment investment being made here,” said Store Manager CD Hartfield. “I’ve heard residents talk about the days of the old Fairfield Commons Mall that used to stand here. The opening of this Walmart and the rest of the Eastgate Town Center creates convenient access to products and services for residents on the east side of the community.”

The store will also bring approximately 300 jobs, full time and part time. Interested applicants will be able to apply here.

According to a press release, starting in September, customers at the Henrico store will also be able to use their free online grocery pickup service.

