Kids can cool off as RPD opens water hydrants in several neighborhoods

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A heat wave may be hitting the city, but that doesn’t mean the kids have to stay indoors the whole time. Richmond police say they have come up with a plan to help children in the city stay cool during the hot temperatures the city is experiencing.

Officers will open water hydrants on hot summer afternoons in several city neighborhoods. The goal, to keep the kids cool.

“I remember as a child when they would open the hydrant in my neighborhood so we could play in the cool water,” said Chief Durham. “We looked forward it so much. I’d like to thank DPU and DPW for working with us to make it happen.”

The hydrants will be opened for two hours at a time on a rotating schedule until temperatures moderate in Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority communities that include Creighton, Fairfield, Gilpin, Hillside, Mosby, and Whitcomb.

RPD officers will open and close the hydrants and will monitor each location for safety issues.

Here’s where the hydrants can be found:

MOSBY

1921 Accommodation (Intersection of Accommodation and Redd Streets)

SUNDAY / 2:00-4:00

TUESDAY / 4:00-6:00

WHITCOMB

2500 Bethel Street (Intersection of Bethel and Magnolia Streets)

MONDAY/ 2:00-4:00

WEDNESDAY / 4:00-6:00

CREIGHTON

2112 Creighton Road (In front of community center)

TUESDAY / 2:00-4:00

FRIDAY / 4:00-6:00

FAIRFIELD

2500 Rosette Street (Intersection of Rosetta and Phaup Streets)

SATURDAY / 2:00-4:00

THURSDAY / 4:00-6:00

GILPIN

1200 St. John (Intersection of St. John and W. Federal Streets)

MONDAY-FRIDAY

3:00-5:00

HILLSIDE

1834 Southlawn Avenue

SATURDAY/ 11:00-1:00

THURSDAY / 6:00-8:00

