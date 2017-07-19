Kickers outmatched by Swansea City A.F.C.

The following comes from a Richmond Kickers press release

RICHMOND, VA –– In front of a crowd of 8,119, the Richmond Kickers fell to Swansea City AFC 2-1 at City Stadium Wednesday night. Oli McBurnie converted a penalty kick in the first half as Franck Tayou headed home a chance in the second half. The Swans gained the lead late in the second half with ten minutes to go through debutant Tammy Abraham.

The Kickers had their first chance on goal come in the 5th minute. Richmond won a free kick from about 25 yards from goal. Sunny Jane stepped up to take the free kick that ended up sailing high over the near post corner.

Jay Fulton fired the first good chance for the Swans in the 15th minute. From a corner kick, Richmond were able to contain the shot until it rolled to the top of the box. Fulton went for goal as his chance ended going well over Matt Turner’s goal.

Swansea nearly found the opener in the 19th minute. Matt Grimes connected with Oli McBurnie near the far post. Finding space, McBurnie looked for the opening at the far post as it grazed just wide.

The Swans pressed for the goal as Luciano Narsignh found the first shot on goal for the visitors. Jefferson Montero found Narsingh waiting at the far post. He only needed to redirect the ball with a header towards goal right into the hands of Turner.

Swansea found the break they were looking for in the 42nd minute. Kyle Brantley made a run to the endline and before he could get a cross off, Braeden Troyer came in late for a tackle bringing Brantley down for a penalty. Oli McBurnie stood over the penalty, sending it to Turner’s left as the keeper guessed correctly.

Richmond leveled the score in the 69th minute. Second half substitute Finnlay Wyatt won the ball out wide. Wyatt just needed a perfectly crossed ball to find fellow second half substitute Franck Tayou, as he placed his header over Edwin Mulder in the Swansea goal to draw the game level. That was Tayou’s second goal since joining the Kickers midseason.

Ten minutes later and the Swans retook the lead on the debut from Tammy Abraham. Jordan Ayew played a pass out wide to Martin Olsson. Olsson picked out Abraham in the center of the box, where he just needed to place his shot under Marcel DeBellis to gain the late advantage.

The Kickers returns to USL action this Saturday, July 22 as they host Bethlehem Steel FC at City Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7pm