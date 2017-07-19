HGTV will not continue ‘Richmond Rehabbers’ show

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A local couple’s chance to have their house renovation firm in the national spotlight will not continue on the TV screen.

The pilot episode for “Richmond Rehabbers,” first aired on HGTV on May 7. The episode aired again on May 31. Although the pilot episode was successful, attracting 1.4 million viewers, HGTV decided not to make the show into a series — at least not how it’s currently formatted.

The show featured the owners of Richmond-based Cobblestone Development Group, Josh and Breese Romano help clients find an old home with loads of potential. The owner would then purchase it before any construction begins.

Josh Romano told 8New reporter Parker Slaybaugh it was a business decision on HGTV’s part but they are still in talks with the cable channel to see if anything else could happen in the future.

