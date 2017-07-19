Henrico schools get summer face lift ahead of academic year

HENRICO COUNTY, Va– Students in Henrico County may be out for the summer, but there’s still plenty of action taking place at their school buildings.

Freeman High School has undergone some improvements, such as repaved parking lots and bus loops, as the result of the county’s meal tax. The paved spaces are just some of about 50 projects ongoing this summer.

Workers will be inside nearly half of all Henrico schools this summer as they renovate and update aging buildings.

At Dumbarton Elementary school, bathrooms that are more than 50 years old are even being renovated.

“What you see here are our steel studs where we’re framing in the new bathrooms. In order to bring our existing bathrooms up to ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act), many times we have to really demolish the walls,” said Susan Moore, Director of Construction and Maintenance for Henrico County Public Schools.

Inside older schools, conditions can be challenging for students, faculty, or visitors with disabilities. The new bathrooms will finally accomodate wheechairs, as will the new serving line in the school’s cafeteria.

“We have a very large number of projects that we have been able to just make a difference in the schools and things, like, you wouldn’t think kids would notice the bathrooms, but they really do,” Moore said.

At Hermitage High School, projects such as painting, caulking and insulating are under way. Workers are also wrapping up phase two of a large roofing project.

Improvement projects like these, both big and small, are going on inside schools across the county as Henrico is cashing in on the $9 million raised last year by the meal tax.

By the start of the next academic year, many parents and students may be pleased with what they see.

