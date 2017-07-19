Henrico PD mourning the loss of one of their own

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Officer David Craft, who had served the department since 2000, died suddenly Wednesday morning from an unknown medical emergency. He leaves behind a wife and a daughter.

Officer Craft was active in his church and participated in the department’s Katrina relief mission.

