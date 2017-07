The first annual Diamond Dig to benefit the American Cancer Society is next weekend.

It’s on Friday, July 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. at West Broad Village.

You can purchase tickets here.

Amy Swartz of the American Cancer Society talked to Kerri O’Brien about the event.

___

