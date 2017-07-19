Community to hold prayer vigil for 3 children killed in Henrico apartment fire

HENRICO Co., (WRIC) — A community is coming together to honor the lives of three children who died after an apartment fire less than two weeks ago.

The young lives of Shyla, Jeremiah, and Sage Gilliam will be remembered Wednesday night at a prayer vigil in Henrico.

The one, two, and seven-year-olds died after a fire in their Highland Point apartment in the early morning hours of July 7. Their mother’s fiancé, Shawn Ross, is still in the hospital following the fire.

Fire officials say the accident started inside the kitchen and the official cause of that fire is unattended cooking. Their mother, Joreatha Lewis, was at work delivering newspapers when the fire happened.

The vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Love and Learn Child Care Center on Nine Mile Road.

You’re asked to bring your own candles, orange balloons, and teddy bears.

With a tragedy such as this, the community always asks for ways to help. There is now a GoFundMe account set up to help the family as they begin to make sense of life without these three young children.

