Community holds vigil for 3 children killed in Henrico apartment fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A community came together to honor the lives of three children who died after an apartment fire less than two weeks ago in Henrico County.

The young lives of Shyla, Jeremiah, and Sage Gilliam were remembered during a prayer vigil Wednesday night. The vigil was held at Love and Learn Child Care where all three attended daycare.

The one, two, and seven-year-old died after a fire in their Highland Point apartment in the early morning hours of July 7. Their mother’s fiancé, Shawn Ross, also died at the hospital Tuesday night, according to a family spokesperson.

Fire officials say the accident started inside the kitchen and the official cause of that fire is unattended cooking. Their mother, Joreatha Lewis, was at work delivering newspapers when the fire happened.

Some would say this mother has lost everything, but the family told 8News their faith has provided strength they never knew was possible.

“If we keep our faith, God is going to see us through,” said their aunt, Makon Fletcher.

Surrounded by music, prayers and friends, the family mourned the loss of three angels gone too soon.

“All I heard was the babies Jojo and fire,” Fletcher remembers.

It was in the early hours on July 7th that the call came in for a house fire.

The three children, Shyla, Jeremiah and Sage Gilliam were inside. The oldest, Jeremiah, was found with a blanket trying to protect his younger sisters. It is a memory the family holds on to.

“To the end he was remarkable,” said their uncle, Robert Gilliam Jr. “He was their hero and he was our hero.”

The family, with strong faith, promised to not say goodbye, but ‘see you later.’

With a tragedy such as this, the community always asks for ways to help. There is now a GoFundMe account set up to help the family as they begin to make sense of life without these three young children. You can also donate in the children’s name at Essex Bank.

