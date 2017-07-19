Celebrate National Hot Dog Day

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Wednesday is National Hot Dog Day and 8News goes behind the counter of a local hot dog spot that has been known for years for its chili dogs.

Joey’s Hot Dogs sits in Innsbrook Shoppes in Glen Allen on the corner of Broad and Cox Streets.

“The Mirabile family has been making hot dogs since the 1930’s,” owner Joey Mirabile said. “Made the same way my dad made them.”

According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, the hot dog or frankfurter was mentioned as far back as the 1600’s.

Mirabile said National Hot Dog Day has been celebrated at his shop for years and they will continue the tradition, welcoming customers with a warm smile and a hardy hot dog.

Doors open at 10 a.m. and you can also catch their food truck at the Innsbrook After Hours event that kicks off at 6 p.m. Wednesday night.

Other locations celebrating National Hot Dog Day:

Burger King: Participating BK locations are selling classic grilled hot dogs for 79 cents each throughout the entire month of July—which is National Hot Dog Month, of course.

Sonic – Get an All-American Dog or Chili Cheese Coney for $1 on Wednesday. Must mention offer when ordering. Limit five hot dogs per person.

City Dogs- $2 hot dogs during Happy Hour (4 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

