‘Armed and dangerous’ man sought by Va. deputies for stalking, sex crimes

BRUNSWICK Co., (WRIC) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an “armed and dangerous” man wanted for multiple crimes.

Christopher Demoranville, 46, is wanted for stalking, threats, sex crimes, and violating probation. The Brunswick Sheriff’s Office says he is wanted out of three different jurisdictions in Virginia.

He’s described by police as a white male, bald, 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighing 185 pounds.

Demoranville was last seen in a 2008 White GMC Yukon with Virginia Plate VTF-1471.

If you see Demoranville, you are asked to please call 911 or the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 848-3133.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.