Amy Lacey’s Pet Corner: Kitten season taps Richmond Animal League of resources

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — In this web-exclusive series, 8News Anchor Amy Lacey introduces us to pets across Central Virginia, highlighting everything from medical needs to trends and how you can be a better pet parent.

In this episode, Amy stops by Richmond Animal League (RAL) to learn more about kitten season.

Every year, an influx of kittens taps resources at area shelters, including RAL. Since early spring, RAL has taken in about 400 kittens, and there are a few more months to go.

RAL says it is important that pet owners spay and neuter even indoor cats to keep the number of litters down.

“They start at about four to six months of age, and even when they have kittens they can get pregnant again,” explains Abbey Grobe, RAL’s Loving Spay + Neuter Clinic Office Manager. “So just one slip out the door is all it takes.”

The Loving Spay + Neuter Clinic offers low-cost spay and neuter services. Follow this link for services and fees.

