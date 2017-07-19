8News Daytrippers: Take a spin at ‘hidden’ amusement park in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — If you’ve spent any time in Williamsburg, you’ve probably driven past Go-Karts Plus. And, if you’re like 8News Anchor Morgan Dean, you were never quite sure what was behind the trees.

It’s a family-owned business that’s been around for nearly three decades.

The General Manager of Go-Karts Plus, Jeff Miller says, “We are a two-level park, we’re spread out over eight acres. There’s a lot down on the first level, all this, go karts on the second level.”

The mini amusement park has changed a lot since fans first started putting the pedal to the medal back in 1989.

Back then, there were just two tracks. Today, there are four, for drivers of all ages.

“The figure eight track on the hill is the most popular,” Miller said.

The place is called Go Karts Plus, which explains why there are more than go karts around, like fair-styled ride called Disk-O.

If loops and figure eight’s aren’t your speed, the park has other plenty of other slower offerings, too.

“We have really great miniature golf, several other rides, blaster boats as you see behind us here, the bumper cars,” Miller said.

Kids can also do some gem mining, have a water balloon fight, and ride a mini-coaster.

The family-owned business knows there are a lot of things to do in the tourist region but being next door to the Williamsburg Pottery and down the road from the Prime Outlets, it’s in a prime spot for daytrippers.

“They’ve come here to go to Busch and Colonial Williamsburg,” Miller said. “This is one of the places they’ve come to see. We’re open at night, so they don’t want the heat, they can come under the lights at night.”

Go-Karts Plus lets you either pay as you go or you can buy an all access pass.

Morgan found one RVA daytripper, Christy Bulter, who says the park is on the list each and every summer.

“We have the grandsons for the summer. we bring them down here once a summer, let them ride the rides, do their thing, just spend the day and have some fun,” Bulter said.

Moms and dads who want to beat the heat, there’s good news. They’ve just renovated the indoor snack bar and they sell premium Hershey’s ice cream.

Check out the website to plan your trip.

____

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.