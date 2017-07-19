2 juveniles among 5 wounded in drive-by shooting in Whitcomb Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Five people were rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a drive-by shooting in Richmond’s Whitcomb Court.

Authorities believe the shooting happened on Bethel Street near Deforrest Street around 2:30 a.m.

RPD: 5 people rushed to the hospital after a driveby shooting happened on Bethel Street in Richmond's Whitcomb Court. pic.twitter.com/qN2tu2ykPb — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) July 19, 2017

RPD: Officers say they are searching for a black Jeep involved in the driveby shooting early this morning. pic.twitter.com/74PZS9ve24 — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) July 19, 2017

Police say the victims were three adult males and two juvenile females. All five were taken to VCU Medical Center and are expected to be OK.

Police are now searching for a dark-colored Jeep and the gunman. A motive or how many suspects involved remain unclear.

Neighbors not willing to show their faces on camera say they were terrified when gunshots broke the still of a quiet night.

“I was in laying on the couch and I just heard shooting, I didn’t even come out, I just heard a lot of shooting, that’s all I heard,” one resident said.

“Very scary, you know, they could have got killed,” said another resident.

With his grandmother’s permission, a preschooler delivered a heartbreaking message on her behalf.

“My grandma says she’s trying to move from out of here for safety,” the young boy said.

It’s the type of incident that no one should have to see, hear and/or learn about, especially a 3-year-old boy.

“I don’t want her to get hurt,” he said.

“Detectives have been working on this case since early this morning,” Lt. Jason Hudson with the Richmond Police Department said. “We know there were many witnesses in the area at the time of the incident. We ask that anyone with any information to please come forward.”

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.