Virginia Lottery partners with Virginia Council on Gambling to operate problem gambling helpline

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginians suffering from a gambling addiction can turn to a toll-free anonymous line for help. The Virginia Lottery and the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling (VACPG) are partnering to operate and staff the line to ensure that addicts or their loved ones have a confidential place to resort to for questions.

The Virginia Council on Problem Gambling (VACPG) is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization that aims to increase the education, prevention, and treatment efforts to problems with gambling in the state.

“While the majority of people can play games of chance without harm, for some people gambling can be addictive and dangerous,” said Virginia Lottery executive director Paula Otto. “The Virginia Lottery is committed to presenting its games in the most responsible manner possible.”

“This is the starting point for individuals and their families to get the help they need,” said VACPG president Carolyn Hawley. “We look forward to working with the Lottery to build help resources in Virginia.”

The Virginia Problem Gambling Helpline was created in 1997. The phone number can be found on all Virginia Lottery tickets and most Lottery advertising.

“Although there are no quick, simple solutions to gambling addiction, a call to the helpline could potentially be a life-saving first step,” Otto said.

The toll-free number is 888-532-3500.

