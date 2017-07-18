Richmond opens 2 cooling stations

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – The city of Richmond is opening two cooling stations to help residents stay safe with temperatures expected to climb into the upper 90s this week.

The city said in a news release that the stations will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at the Southside Community Services Center and the Department of Social Services in downtown.

The downtown location will also be open Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Bottled water will be available at the stations but food will not be provided. Service animals are allowed but pets are not.

The city opens cooling stations when the temperature or heat index is expected to reach or exceed 95 degrees.

____

