Police: Shots fired during homicide victim’s funeral service

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are investigating a shooting that happened at a homicide victim’s funeral service on Saturday.

Police were called to Mount Moriah Church in the 700 block of 18th Street at 11:47 a.m. Saturday.

The caller told dispatchers that a group of men started shooting and hit multiple vehicles near the church. There were about eight to 10 gunshots heard.

Officials recovered multiple casings in front of the church and spoke to a 53-year-old Hampton woman whose vehicle was hit by the gunfire, shattering her rear window.

According to officials, the funeral service was for a man who was involved in a recent homicide in Hampton.

No word yet if police believe the shooting is connected to the homicide victim’s case.

There were no reported injuries and the investigation is ongoing.

