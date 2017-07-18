Police investigating after shooting victim drives self to hospital

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are investigating after a shooting victim drove himself to the hospital Monday night.

Police believe the shooting occurred in Mosby Court. They say the victim arrived at the hospital shortly before 10 p.m.

The male victim, who police say was shot two times, is believed to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect description has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

