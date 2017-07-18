Officials: Oily rags caused Henrico warehouse fire

HENRICO Co., Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Fire says no one was injured in the early Tuesday morning warehouse fire near Richmond Raceway.

Henrico Fire officials tell 8News crews were called to the warehouse, located in the 3800 block of Carolina Avenue, just after 5 a.m. after an occupant of an adjoining business found smoke in the building.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found thick smoke pushing from the roof on two sides of the warehouse that specializes in woodworking and hardwood floors.

“In spite of the very heavy smoke conditions, firefighters entered the building with hose lines to extinguish the blaze,” Henrico Fire officials said. “The fire was deep seated and hard to access, so firefighters went to the roof with saws to cut a large hole to allow the smoke and heat escape and make conditions better for those in the building.”

Due to the size of the blaze, a second alarm was called bringing nearly a dozen more personnel to the scene.

The fire was marked under control in about 90 minutes.

There were no injuries reported.

Officials have determined the fire was sparked accidentally as a result of “the self-combustion of oily rags.”

