New transportation coming to Disney

ORLANDO, Fl. (WRIC) — If you’re planning a trip to the most magical place on earth this summer, you will see a few new ways to get around.

The parks are introducing “Minnie Vans,” named after the iconic mouse. Those new vehicles will be like an Uber service to get from park to park.

The theme park will also add the “Skyliner,” a gondola that will take you between the resorts and give you a bird’s eye view of the park.

The new “Minnie Vans” are already being spotted around Disney parks.

