Mayor Stoney launches ‘Richmond 300’ plan for 20 years in the future

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney and the Department of Planning and Development Review hosted a launch event Tuesday for Richmond 300, the city’s Master Plan.

Richmond 300: A Guide for Growth is the city’s Master Plan. Richmond 300 will establish a 20-year vision for the city’s growth and be developed with extensive community input.

In 2037, Richmond will celebrate its 300th anniversary. The program asks residents what it wants the city to look like in 20 years.

“Richmond is growing, and we all share in the responsibility of managing how we grow,” Mayor Stoney said. “This is a massive undertaking that involves aligning internal City Hall departments’ efforts, breaking down silos and having one road map for the growth of our city.”

Richmond 300 will be developed with extensive community engagement. As such, there will be numerous ways to participate – some more time-intensive than others. A full description of engagement opportunities can be found here, but some of the engagement opportunities include:

Apply for the Advisory Team. The Advisory Team is the most intense way for a citizen to be engaged in Richmond 300. The Advisory Team serves as 1) a sounding board to help shape the content of Richmond 300; and 2) liaisons to the community by helping build awareness and participating in the plan update process. Members will be selected via an open application call, selected by the director of PDR, Master Plan Project Manager, Advisory Team Co-Chairs and a Special Advisor to the Mayor before being confirmed by the City Planning Commission. If you or someone you know meets the qualifications outlined in the application and has the time to commit to the Advisory Team, please consider applying. Applications are due August 21 and can be found here.

Serve as a Richmond 300 Ambassador. The Richmond 300 Ambassadors are volunteers who assist in spreading the word about the Master Plan and assist at community events. Email richmond300@richmondgov.com to volunteer.

Serve on an Advisory Work Team. These sub-committees to the Advisory Team will be established in 2018. More information will become available as the Master Plan progresses.

Join the Richmond 300 email list. Email richmond300@richmondgov.com to be added to the list.

Follow Richmond 300 on Facebook and Instagram. Share the posts with your friends.

The project is in pre-planning stages. More opportunities will be available as the process continues.

