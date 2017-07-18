Man arrested in connection with shed fire that spread to home in Chesterfield County

Related Coverage No injuries reported in Chesterfield shed fire that spread to house

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been arrested in connection with a fire that began in a shed and spread to a home in Chesterfield County over the weekend.

Officials said the fire began sometime before 4 p.m. in a shed in the 6700 block of Madison Street, but eventually spread to a nearby house. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze, and no injuries occurred as a result of the fire.

The Chesterfield County Fire Marshal’s Office and Police Department investigated and determined that the fires were intentionally set.

On Tuesday, authorities announced that 46-year-old Jeffrey Perdue of Chesterfield had been arrested and charged with felony burning of a building, felony burning of an occupied dwelling and felony threat to burn.

He is being held at Riverside Regional Jail pending a court date in Chesterfield County General District Court.

This is a developing story.

