Hanover EMS support LemonAid fundraiser supporting Children’s Miracle Network

HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — Summer months often call for a cool glass of lemonade.

Last weekend, Hanover EMS responders supported charitable efforts of local kids, teens, and families through an annual LemonAid fundraiser.

The fundraiser, backed by Anthem and various community members, supports the Children’s Miracle Network.

For more information on the LemonAid fundraiser, visit here. 

EMS personnel take a moment to refresh and socialize with those supporting the Children’s Miracle Network.

