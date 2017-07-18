Hanover deputies seek to identify fraud suspect

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help to identify a fraud suspect.

Authorities say the suspect entered a business in the 7200 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike on May 9 and is believed to have made multiple fraudulent purchases.

The suspect purchased multiple electronics and opened an account using someone else’s identity. The total amount charged to the victim’s account was $1,802.00.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office requests that anyone with information about this incident contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Each method is anonymous.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.