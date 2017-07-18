CDC awards Virginia funds to respond to opioid overdose epidemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are awarding more than $12 million to 23 states, including Virginia, as well as the District of Columbia, to help them respond to the opioid epidemic.

The money will go toward prevention efforts and tracking opioid-related overdoses.

Virginia applied for funding through the Enhanced State Surveillance of Opioid-Involved Morbidity and Mortality (ESOOS) program. Under that program, $7.5 million will go to 20 states and D.C.

This money will help those states better track and prevent opioid-involved overdoses, both fatal and nonfatal.

States can use ESOOS funds to report overdoses and risk factors more quickly, share data with stakeholders working to prevent overdoses and share data with the CDC.

