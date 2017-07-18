Brian Derby O-Line Camp getting solid foundation in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 5th annual Brian Derby offensive linemen camp continues this week, led by former University of Hawaii offensive linemen Brian Derby and Geoff McDonald at Benedictine College Preperatory School.

McDonald later transferred closer to home to play for the University of Virginia. Now an attorney in Richmond, McDonald asked Derby to come to the river city and host a camp for young offensive linemen. Derby has held a similar camp in his home state of Hawaii for 21 years, and carries over many of his techniques and coaching styles to teach our local players.

The camp runs through Friday.