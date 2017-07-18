Amy Lacey’s Pet Corner: Robin Starr celebrates major advocacy milestone at Richmond SPCA

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In this web-exclusive series, 8News Anchor Amy Lacey introduces us to pets across Central Virginia, highlighting everything from medical needs to trends and how you can be a better pet parent.

In this episode, Amy talks with Robin Starr, one of the area’s most well-known animal advocates. This summer, Starr is celebrating 20 years as Chief Executive Officer of the Richmond SPCA.

During Starr’s tenure, she has developed several programs to help the region largely adopt a no-kill model and now aims to make that change across the entire Commonwealth.

“I think we can provide an enormous amount of leadership and support capacity to help communities all over Virginia, especially rural ones, save a higher number of lives,” says Starr.

