HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police say they found nothing hazardous while investigating a “suspicious package” at the intersection of Lewis and Williamsburg Roads near Richmond International Airport Tuesday afternoon.

Part of Lewis Road was blocked off as authorities conducted their investigation. The scene has cleared.

