Work zone extended through rush hour on I-95N in Henrico and Hanover counties

HENRICO/HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — An overnight work zone will be extended until approximately 9:30 a.m. on I-95 north between mile markers 85 and 88 due to work equipment breakdown; the right and center lanes will remain closed.

The work zone is for paving operations as part of the I-95/I-295 lane reassignment project. The work is normally scheduled from 9 p.m.-7 a.m.

Traffic is able to get by the work zone using the left lane. There is currently a 3.5 mile backup on I-95 north through the work zone and additional delays are forming on I-295.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route to avoid delays. Expect major delays.

Anyone with questions about the project can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623). For the latest real-time traffic information or road conditions, call 511 or visit http://www.511virginia.org.

