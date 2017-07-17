Teachers at Richmond elementary school say building is in ‘state of emergency’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond School Board held a meeting Monday to discuss the state of George Mason Elementary School.

8News spoke to one GMES teacher who described the school’s conditions as a “state of emergency.”

“It’s bug infested and we have rodents, the ceiling is falling down and the floor is buckling things like that,” the instructor said.

George Mason Elementary School is now at the top of the list of concerns for the Richmond School Board.

“Our concern is going to be, ‘do we have the time to do all of the things that we do in our normal process?” RPS Interim Superintendent Tommy Kranz said.

Kranz said the district is full of challenges in regards to aging buildings, but they will work to find a solution.

“Our normal process works and it works very well, so do we have sufficient time to do all of the steps that we would normally undertake,” said Kranz.

Some possible solutions could include moving students to the current Franklin Military Academy, but no official plan has been proposed by the administration.

Teachers said that they just want what’s best for their students, staff and volunteers. They believe that the best way to do that is leaving the building.

“Do we want to return? No. Will we return, you know, for the sake of the students– absolutely,” another teacher said.

A special meeting has been scheduled for July 31 at GMES where the administration will present their possible options.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

