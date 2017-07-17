Richmond city auditor resigns amid bullying allegations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Auditor Umesh Dalal has resigned amid allegations that he bullied members of his staff.

Sources tell 8News the decision was made under mutual terms during a closed door city council meeting Monday night.

The accusations surfaced last week after city council reviewed a report that alleged Dalal verbally abused and bullied 14 staffers in his office. The report also alleges high turnover in the auditor’s office and claims Dalal skirted procurement rules when he hired a friend’s son.

Dalal will be paid a severance, according to sources, though it is unclear how much he will walk away with.

Many in the community have seen Dalal as a champion for citizens, exposing everything from misuse of city vehicles to the former department of public works director doing work for his church on city time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.