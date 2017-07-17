Police nab suspect sought in connection with multiple Richmond burglaries

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man has been arrested and charged in connection with multiple burglaries which have occurred across the city since June.

Spencer T. Adkins, 55, of the 1200 block of Hull Street, was arrested last Thursday and charged with two counts of commercial breaking and entering. Additional charges are pending.

Around 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, police were told an unknown male forced his way into Boulevard Burgers and Brew at 1300 N Boulevard. Surveillance footage shows the suspect climbing over a railing, breaking a window to gain entry into the building and taking two cash registers.

Surveillance video showed Adkins forcing entry into the restaurant as well as additional establishments.

“The Richmond Police Department would like to thank the community for providing information regarding this case which led to an arrest,” Detective Paul Cho said in a release.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call Third Precinct Detective Eric Sandlin at (804) 646-1010 or Fourth Precinct Detective Paul Cho at (804) 646-2939 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.