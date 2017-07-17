Police ID operator of boat involved in fatal Lake Anna accident; no charges filed

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have found the third boat that was involved in a deadly crash that occurred on Lake Anna in Spotsylvania County earlier this month.
Authorities say they have identified the operator, but that no charges have been filed at this time.
The accident, which left two kids hospitalized and one man dead, remains under investigation.
