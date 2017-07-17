Police ID man who drowned in James River on Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police have identified the man who drowned in the James River on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, just before 3:30 p.m., an officer on Belle Isle was alerted to a man needing help in the river.

The Richmond Fire Department River Rescue team responded and located Rudy Organiz-Aguilon, 20, of the 100 block of North Laburnum Avenue, in the river. He was then brought to shore where crews attempted to resuscitate him.

Police say Organiz-Aguilon was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are not suspecting foul play.

___

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.