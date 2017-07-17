Police: Burglars break into Amelia home, steal over $45K in jewelry and cash

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Amelia County County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspects who they say broke into a home and stole over $45,000 in jewelry and cash.

According to the sheriff’s office, the breaking and entering happened sometime between July 6 and July 7 at a home on Butlers Road.

Once inside the home, the suspects gained entry into a safe located in the basement. That’s where they stole the jewelry and cash, police say.

The description of the suspects remains unclear.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office at 804-561-2118 or Amelia County Crime Solvers at 804-561-5200. Anyone providing information that leads to an arrest, in this case, may be eligible for a cash reward. Callers can remain anonymous and still be eligible for the cash reward.

____

Click here to check on crime in your area.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.