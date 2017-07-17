Once teammates, Squirrels’ starter Reed now playing for Haines

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Back in 2013 Richmond Flying Squirrels first-year manager Kyle Haines was in the final year of a ten year professional baseball career. He was a member of the Lancaster Barnstormers of the independent Atlantic League when the team added a young left-handed reliever named Nate Reed. Reed did not last long with the club. The Boston Red Sox purchased his contract, and he was transferred to AA Portsmouth in the Eastern League. Haines retired at the end of the year.

Flash forward to 2017.

Haines is the manager of the Flying Squirrels, and Reed has been all over the place, including a stint with the Tijuana Toros. Most recently, Reed was again a member of the Barnstormers when the Giants purchased his contract and sent him once again to a AA affiliate in the Eastern League: Richmond.

Haines said this is the first time he has managed a teammate for an affiliate. The closest he has come before is managing former teammates on rehab assignments in extended spring training. But Reed is not here rehabbing anything. He’s now a left handed starting pitcher trying to help the struggling Flying Squirrels and move his way up the ladder in the struggling Giants’ organization.

Reed says he is happy to be playing for a former teammate, especially one that he respected when they played together.