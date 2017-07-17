No long-term deal between QB Cousins and Redskins

ASHBURN, Va. (WRIC) — The Washington Redskins and quarterback Kirk Cousins did not come to an agreement on a multi-year contract by Monday’s 4:00 PM deadline, and now the sixth-year offensive leader will play another season with the league’s Franchise Player designation.

The lack of a deal means that Cousins gets an automatic one-year deal worth the average of the top five highest paid quarterbacks in the league. That average is right around $24 million, all of which is guaranteed.

Shortly after the deadline, Redskins’ President Bruce Allen released a statement indicating that the lack of a deal was the fault of Cousins and his agent.

“Our goal was to sign [Cousins] to a long-term contract with the final objective of having him finish his career with the Redskins,” the statement read. Allen went on to say the team had offered cousins a deal worth $53 million in guaranteed money upon signing with $72 million guaranteed for injury. According to Allen, the deal was rebuffed by either Cousins or his agent or both.

“Kirk has made it clear that he prefers to play on a year-to-year basis. While we would have liked to work out a long-term contract before the season, we accept this decision,” Allen’s statement said.

As of 4:45 PM on Monday, neither Cousins nor his agent Mike McCartney had made public statement.