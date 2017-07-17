No long-term deal between QB Cousins and Redskins

By Published:
Kirk Cousins
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, in Landover, Md. Cousins is expected to play a second consecutive season on the franchise tag unless his camp and the Washington Redskins surprisingly reach a last-minute agreement on a long-term contract. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

ASHBURN, Va. (WRIC) — The Washington Redskins and quarterback Kirk Cousins did not come to an agreement on a multi-year contract by Monday’s 4:00 PM deadline, and now the sixth-year offensive leader will play another season with the league’s  Franchise Player designation.

The lack of a deal means that Cousins gets an automatic one-year deal worth the average of the top five highest paid quarterbacks in the league. That average is right around $24 million, all of which is guaranteed.

Shortly after the deadline, Redskins’ President Bruce Allen released a statement indicating that the lack of a deal was the fault of Cousins and his agent.

“Our goal was to sign [Cousins] to a long-term contract with the final objective of having him finish his career with the Redskins,” the statement read. Allen went on to say the team had offered cousins a deal worth $53 million in guaranteed money upon signing with $72 million guaranteed for injury. According to Allen, the deal was rebuffed by either Cousins or his agent or both.

“Kirk has made it clear that he prefers to play on a year-to-year basis. While we would have liked to work out a long-term contract before the season, we accept this decision,” Allen’s statement said.

As of 4:45 PM on Monday, neither Cousins nor his agent Mike McCartney had made public statement.