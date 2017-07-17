NC pastor walking to D.C. in support of Medicaid

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This week’s scheduled vote on the GOP health care bill has been delayed while Senator John McCain undergoes surgery. The Congressional Budget Office has also postponed the release of its analysis on the latest bill.

Analysts say the plan hinges in part on convincing young adults to buy in with cheap, bare-bones plans.

Meanwhile. one father is urging lawmakers not to make drastic cuts to Medicaid that he says could jeopardize his daughter’s life. Pastor James Brigman decided to walk from North Carolina all the way to Washington D.C. to raise awareness and speak to lawmakers.

8News Reporter Mark Tenia spoke with Brigman Monday as he made his way through Richmond.

