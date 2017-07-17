Mama J’s makes list of best restaurants in America

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Jackson Ward soul food restaurant is on a national food bucket list.

Mama J’s made Thrillist’s list of ’50 Essential Restaurants Every American Should Visit.’

The website writes the food “will either you remind you of your grandma’s Sunday cooking, or make you wish you had a grandma who cooked on Sundays.”

You can read the full review and list here.

If you haven’t eaten at Mama J’s, it’s located at 415 N 1st Street in Richmond.

You can see the full menu here.

