LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is rolling out a new way people can send in tips.

They started a Nextdoor page where people can send messages about crime and safety to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says this is not a way to report emergencies or file an official crime report.

The new Nextdoor page can be found here.

____

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.