Local volunteer fire station may close if repairs aren’t made soon

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A local fire station is in dire need of repairs and on Monday night, the Wagstaff Circle Volunteer Fire Department is showing the community exactly what firefighters are battling every day.

“We want to give the community an opportunity to see the problems we are experiencing through tours of our facility where they can learn about what we do to serve our community, and what our intentions are if we are able to continue with our community’s support,” the Facebook event said.

The 63-year-old fire station is showing its age. A 30-year-old pitched roof needs to be replaced, crumbling concrete must be repaired and a new HVAC unit must be installed. Firefighters have been relying on big box fans to keep cool for a month now.

“It makes summer days very tough to handle,” adds Captain Glasser, “You know, just due to the heat. we’re out here running calls and want to make sure we come back to a nice cool environment to cool off from that.”

Because it’s a volunteer fire company — one of only two in the county — building maintenance is Wagstaff’s responsibility. Chesterfield Fire and EMS provides the firehouse with equipment and pays the building’s utilities, but the volunteers are in charge of upkeep.

So firefighters created a Go Fund Me account to raise $50,000 for a multitude of projects. So far, only $840 have been donated.

Chip Wells, owner of Americool Heating and Cooling, showed up at the volunteer fire station early Monday morning to offer his services.

“We have learned about this project through Lowe’s Home Improvement,” Wells said. “One of the managers reached out to me and told me about the need of the fire department and asked me to come over this morning to assess what’s going on with it.”

He said he hopes that other local business owners will step up and help the volunteer firefighters, who the community relies on in their time of need.

“This fire house is a stable of this community,” Wells said. “There are a lot of good business owners in this town that have the resources to help them. I look forward to those guys coming out and helping them. We need roofing contractors. We need concrete contractors. We just need to rally together and help these folks.”

The end goal is to ensure the firehouse remains a viable part of the community.

The open house starts at 6 p.m. tonight, at the firehouse location, 2101 Adkins Road in Chesterfield County. For more information, visit here.

