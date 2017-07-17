Hanover restaurant holds fundraiser for family of slain VSP Special Agent Walter

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A fundraiser was held in Hanover County Monday for the family of slain Virginia State Police Special Agent Mike Walter who was killed in the line of duty in Richmond back in May.

The community poured into Marty’s Grill — a place Walter himself used to eat — where a portion of Monday’s sales was collected and will be donated to Walter’s widow and children.

Owner Michael Cohan said his restaurant is a popular place for police officers and deputies to gather. So when friends from the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office asked for help, it was easy for him to say, ‘yes.’

“Mike and a lot of his colleagues come in here, they work in the community,” Cohan said. “They provide us a lot of the liberties that we have. They are helping to keep us safe.”

The restaurant is donating 10 percent of Monday’s sales to Special Agent Walter’s family. People came and went all day long to enjoy a meal in memory of a man most of them have never met.

“I think because people still care,” Cohan added. “I think because people are still good inside. The law enforcement community is incredible out here.”

