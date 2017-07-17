GRTC launches new apprenticeship program

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As the need for mechanics expands with more service, the Greater Richmond Transit Center is concentrating on workforce development.

This month, GRTC is launching the “GRTC Apprenticeship Program.” It is a paid, on-the-job training program that will develop quality journey-level mechanics.

“GRTC is committed to promoting the personal and professional growth of our employees and investing in our community,” said David Green, the center’s CEO. “This pilot apprenticeship program will welcome new talent to our workforce and cultivate skills for the future.”

Apprentices will complete a 6,000-hour, 36-month period of training in a variety of journey-level mechanic disciplines, after which, GRTC aims to retain and rehire apprentices as full-time employees. Both external and internal candidates are eligible for the program.

The application requires that candidates must be at least 18 years of age and must have a valid Virginia driver’s license.

____

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.