RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In this week’s Get Fit RVA, Anchor Whitney Harris works out with the Richmond Kickers.

It’s all about the footwork, but Whitney says she found out she wasn’t as quite as coordinated as she thought.

Watch her full piece in the video featured above.

___

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.