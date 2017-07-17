City parts way with procurement director

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond has parted ways with its procurement director.

Sources tell 8News that Ed Gibbs, who was hired in 2014, was walked out of City Hall last week. He was making more than $130,000 and will be issued a severance payment of $35,381.25.

8News is still working to learn what led to Gibbs’ departure.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

