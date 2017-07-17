Chesterfield man dies at Sussex County landfill after being run over by truck

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Aman has died at a Sussex County landfill Monday morning after he was run over by a truck.

Sources in the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office tell 8News reporter Parker Slaybaugh the man was emptying his load at the Atlantic Waste Disposal in Waverly when he became stuck in his strap and was run over by another truck.

Police say the victim, who has been identified as 37-year-old William Antonio Quintanilla of the 6000 block of Hunter Stand Land in North Chesterfield, was a contractor and not an employee at the dump.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

